Kazakh, Azerbaijani Presidents hold phone talk

President Tokayev noted that this document was signed in accordance with the principles of international law and UN resolutions, thus fully corresponding to the strategic interests of Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as will contribute to the development of broader international cooperation in the Caucasus. “As a strategic partner of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sincerely welcomes the establishment of long-awaited peace in the region,” he said.

The Head of State confirmed the readiness of Astana to serve as a venue for negotiations. Tokayev noted the growing authority of Azerbaijan on the global scene under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The interlocutors agreed to maintain contacts at the high level.

In turn, the Azerbaijani President thanked for the congratulations, noting the historic importance of the agreement sealed following numerous failed negotiations. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s interest in boosting multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today held a phone conservation with his Ukrainan counterpart President Volodymyr Zelenskyy upon the initiative of the Ukrainian side.