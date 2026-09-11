Kazakh president approves new regulations for Security Council and its Office

The decree approves the regulations on the Security Council and its Office and defines the powers of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

The Security Council and its Office will be tasked with conducting comprehensive analyses of global threats and challenges, as well as key developments in Kazakhstan’s domestic situation.

The Deputy Chairman’s responsibilities include overseeing the unconditional and full implementation of instructions and decisions issued by the Chairman of the Security Council, as well as decisions adopted by the Security Council, including those made during operational meetings.

The Deputy Chairman will also coordinate the activities of state bodies and organizations in implementing measures related to national security, the country’s defense capabilities, the rule of law and public order.

Additional areas of responsibility will include information and cybersecurity, including the use of artificial intelligence, personal data protection, combating corruption and economic crime, and civil protection.

The Deputy Chairman will coordinate state bodies and organizations in implementing these measures and oversee international cooperation. The official will also coordinate the activities of the Security Council’s Office.

The Office of the Security Council, which operates as an independent state body, will report directly to and remain accountable to the head of state.

Its activities will focus on strengthening and improving risk management in the field of national security, ensuring the resilience of public administration, providing institutional support, and implementing decisions of the Chairman and the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The implementation of these measures is aimed at strengthening the protection of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and independence, territorial integrity, national interests on the international stage, and the foundations of the country’s constitutional order.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan appointed deputies to the Security Council Office.