EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors to Belgium, Kuwait

    10:42, 5 July 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday signed a decree, appointing new ambassadors to a number of countries, Akorda reports.

    Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors to Belgium, Kuwait
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the decree, Roman Vassilenko is to assume his role as the Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium, head of the Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU and NATO and was relieved of his previous position.

    Yerzhan Yelekeyev was appointed as Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait as well as Arman Issetov as Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister.

    The Kazakh President also decreed to relieve Margulan Baimukhan of his duties as Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, head of the Kazakh Mission to the EU and NATO, Azamat Berdybay as Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait and Arman Issetov as Kazakh Ambassador to Thailand.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to his Algerian counterpart President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his country’s Independence Day

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Politics Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan and Belgium Kazakhstan and Kuwait EU NATO
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All