Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors to Belgium, Kuwait

According to the decree, Roman Vassilenko is to assume his role as the Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium, head of the Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU and NATO and was relieved of his previous position.

Yerzhan Yelekeyev was appointed as Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait as well as Arman Issetov as Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister.

The Kazakh President also decreed to relieve Margulan Baimukhan of his duties as Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, head of the Kazakh Mission to the EU and NATO, Azamat Berdybay as Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait and Arman Issetov as Kazakh Ambassador to Thailand.

