Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors to Bahrain and Congo Republic

According to a decree, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Madiyar Menilbekov is to assume his role as the Kazakh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, concurrently.

The Head of State also decreed to appoint Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Portugal Zhan Galiyev as Kazakh Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo, concurrently.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to his Polish counterpart President Karol Nawrocki on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.