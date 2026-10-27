Kazakh President announces personnel changes at Executive Office

Born on April 4, 1979, in Almaty region, Seitkulov graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics at Lomonosov Moscow State University in 2001. He also completed a research internship at New York University and holds a Candidate of Sciences degree in Physics and Mathematics.

Seitkulov began his career in 2002 as a mathematics lecturer at the Kazakhstan branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University in Astana, where he worked until 2007. He then joined L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, serving as a senior lecturer, associate professor, and deputy dean for research at the Faculty of Information Technology until 2011.

In 2012, he became director of the university's Research Institute of Information Security and Cryptology, a position he held for a decade. He later headed the Engineering and Technical Center under the Administrative Office of the Kazakh President, serving in that role between August 2022 and November 2023.

Seitkulov joined the Executive Office of the Kazakh President in November 2023 as deputy head of the Department of Informatization and Information Resources Protection. He was appointed head of the department in December of that year before taking charge of the Information Resources Protection Department in August 2024.

Nurbolat Magzumov has been appointed as the new head of the Information Resources Protection Department of the Executive Office of the Kazakh President.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kanat Kulshmanov would head the Central Communications Service.