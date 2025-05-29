Kazakh President and UN Group of High-level Representatives meet in Astana

The President said the UN should remain a universal and non-competitive organization for ensuring peace, security and development amid the current geopolitical instability.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Under-Secretary-General and the United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill, Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Haoliang Xu, Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva and Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Felipe Paullier.

The Head of State underlined the participation of such a representative UN delegation in the Astana International Forum speaks for a common commitment to multilateral and constructive dialogue.

Recall that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad of France Laurent Saint-Martin, president of foreign affairs committee of the French National Assembly Bruno Fuchs and heads of EDF, SUEZ and Sanofi companies on the margins of the Astana International Forum.