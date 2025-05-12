EN
    Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visit Astana school

    16:55, 12 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited school lyceum # 84 in Astana named after Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visit Astana school
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Currently, 2,800 pupils study at the school. 159 teachers work there.

    Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visit Astana school
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Schoolchildren are majoring in seven directions, including IT STEM, FAB LAB, robotics, bioengineering, and biochemistry.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan surveyed the Arab language classroom, a school museum, and an exhibition featuring books, national clothing and historical artifacts illustrating friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

    school
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday. 

