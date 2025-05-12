Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visit Astana school
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited school lyceum # 84 in Astana named after Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Currently, 2,800 pupils study at the school. 159 teachers work there.
Schoolchildren are majoring in seven directions, including IT STEM, FAB LAB, robotics, bioengineering, and biochemistry.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan surveyed the Arab language classroom, a school museum, and an exhibition featuring books, national clothing and historical artifacts illustrating friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday.