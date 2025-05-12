Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visit Astana school

Currently, 2,800 pupils study at the school. 159 teachers work there.

Photo credit: Akorda

Schoolchildren are majoring in seven directions, including IT STEM, FAB LAB, robotics, bioengineering, and biochemistry.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan surveyed the Arab language classroom, a school museum, and an exhibition featuring books, national clothing and historical artifacts illustrating friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday.