Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi survey AIFC

The high guests got acquainted with the achievements of the financial center, AIFC Court, International Arbitration Center. AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov presented to them the potential for the development of investment cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday.