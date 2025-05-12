EN
    Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi survey AIFC

    17:56, 12 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the Astana International Financial Center, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi survey AIFC
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The high guests got acquainted with the achievements of the financial center, AIFC Court, International Arbitration Center. AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov presented to them the potential for the development of investment cooperation.

    president
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday. 

