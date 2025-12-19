Kazakh PM urges acceleration of 'clean coal' transition

Participants included the leadership of the ministries of ecology and natural resources and energy, the akims of the Pavlodar region and the city of Almaty, heads of major energy companies, and industry experts.

Attention was focused on the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions on modernizing the energy sector through a transition to best available techniques and the phased introduction of sustainability reporting (ESG).

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported that about 39% of total pollutant emissions in Kazakhstan are generated by enterprises of the energy sector. In the regional breakdown, the majority of emissions are recorded in the Pavlodar region, where the main polluters are Ekibastuz GRES-1 and GRES-2. In addition, a high level of air pollution persists in the city of Almaty.

Reports on the work being carried out to reduce emissions were provided by the heads of Ekibastuz GRES-1 and GRES-2, and Almaty Electric Stations. To comply with the principles of sustainable development, an automated emissions monitoring system (AMS) is being introduced at the three facilities. Data are transmitted to the Ministry of Ecology in real time. Full connection is planned for 2026.

Deputy Minister of Energy Sungat Yesimkhanov informed about the implementation of the President’s instructions on the use of “clean coal” technologies. Along with the modernization of existing facilities, requirements for newly commissioned enterprises have been tightened; in accordance with the Environmental Code, they will operate in compliance with more stringent environmental standards.

— The President has set tasks to improve the environmental situation in the country. The Concept for the Transition to a Green Economy defines key indicators for reducing air pollution and recycling industrial waste. The issue lies in the proper implementation of the tasks already enshrined in strategic documents. This is a direct task of all responsible government bodies and organizations. Every enterprise must work to reduce emissions into the environment and recycle ash and slag waste, Olzhas Bektenov noted.

In addition, Prime Minister Bektenov reminded that the Head of State has set the Government the task of comprehensive modernization of the energy sector.

— We need to accelerate the transition to modern ‘clean coal’ technologies. This will increase the efficiency of coal-fired power plants and reduce emissions into the environment. We cannot move away from coal generation — this is an objective reality, especially given our reserves. Therefore, we will use it. At the same time, all coal-based power generation facilities must meet modern requirements. New technologies provide virtually zero emissions during combustion. The result of every modernization at energy facilities must be compliance with minimum emission requirements. We must strive for this and not deviate from this general line. We have major projects ahead for the construction of three combined heat and power plants and new power units in Ekibastuz, so all these new projects will definitely be implemented under completely new requirements, with zero emissions, the Prime Minister emphasized.

Representatives of public organizations spoke with questions and proposals, including Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Waste Management Association “KazWaste” Vera Mustafina, Director of the Scientific and Educational Center “Green Academy” Bakhyt Yesekina, and Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Environmental Organizations of Kazakhstan Aigul Solovyeva.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed to take measures to accelerate the transition to modern “clean coal” technologies. When implementing projects for the construction of combined heat and power plants in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey, and Oskemen, only the use of clean technologies must be ensured.

In terms of digitalization of the energy sector, the Ministry of Energy was instructed to study advanced artificial intelligence technologies, as well as existing domestic digital solutions, for application in the industry.

In addition, the Prime Minister instructed the conduct of an inventory of all industrial waste with subsequent involvement of all waste in secondary circulation through the introduction of modern processing and disposal technologies.

Earlier, as Qazinform News Agency reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized energy independence and called for clean coal technologies.