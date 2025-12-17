President emphasizes energy independence, calls for clean coal technologies

Addressing a ceremonial meeting dedicated to Energy Workers’ Day, the Head of State reminded about the launch of the Tariff in Exchange for Investment program aimed at maintaining the infrastructure in a proper condition.

According to him, over the past three years more than 900 billion tenge in private investment has been attracted solely for the overhaul of enterprises.

The major task is to create a reliable and modern energy infrastructure, he said.

The President reminded that the Government had launched the National Project “Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors,” under which at least 200 facilities will be reconstructed and 86,000 kilometers of power grids will be renewed by 2030.

The President stated that Kazakhstan should not purchase electricity from other countries, given its natural resources and production potential. He stressed that, ultimately, this is a matter of national security and urged the effective use of the country’s vast energy capabilities.

Kazakhstan possesses significant coal reserves, with annual production exceeding 110 million tons. The President highlighted the importance of efficiently leveraging this strategic advantage and accelerating the transition to modern “clean coal” technologies, which can substantially improve the performance of coal-fired power plants.

He also underscored the need to build a thermal power plant in Kurchatov and combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk, all based on clean coal technologies. However, he criticized delays in the implementation of these projects, calling it unacceptable.