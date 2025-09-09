EN
    Kazakh PM tasks to take measures to curb inflation by year-end

    14:00, 9 September 2025

    At today’s Government meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to the country’s inflation rates, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    PM
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

    "As it is known, price instability impacts inflation rates (this August it reached 12.2%)", the PM said.

    He assigned the National Economy Ministry, National Bank, akimats, Agriculture, Trade, Industry, Energy Ministries and the Competition Development and Protection Agency to take all necessary measures to execute the action plan to control and lower inflation rates.

    He said there is an opportunity to keep inflation not above 11%.

    Earlier, he said Kazakhstan's future lies in technological progress.

