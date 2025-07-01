Kazakh PM tasks to complete water supply projects by year-end

He said akimats should ensure the launching of all existing projects to provide the population with drinking water by the year-end. He charged the Finance Ministry to transfer approved funds to the local executive bodies, Industry Ministry to pay utmost attention to raising the productivity of the existing sewage treatment plants and improving the quality of wastewater treatment. To this end, he charged akimats and ministries to co-develop investment programs to fulfill the national project on the modernization of the electricity-generating and utilities sector.

The Water Resources Ministry should ensure the completion of the clustered water supply systems construction and modernization projects by the end of the year.

Earlier, it was reported over 2,600 km of water supply lines will be built to improve water services in 468 rural settlements with a population of nearly 1.3 million. 53 rural settlements will be piped to a centralized water supply.