Kazakh PM outlines key priorities of new Government

PM Bektenov emphasized law and order principle will be one of the central pillars of government policy.

He emphasized the Government aims to ensure GDP growth of at least 5% by the end of the year, simultaneously boost citizens’ incomes through active employment and reduce inflation.

He said a large-scale construction program will accelerate the building of social and infrastructure facilities to stimulate growth.

He reminded that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, with plans to advance digital transformation across all sectors of the economy.

Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay supported the candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov for the position of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.