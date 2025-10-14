EN
    Kazakh PM calls for qualitative reforms to raise people’s income

    11:25, 14 October 2025

    Today’s Government meeting discussed the results of the country’s socio-economic development and the utilization of the national budget for January-September 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh PM calls for qualitative reforms to raise people’s income
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reminded of the President’s task to ensure macroeconomic sustainability, improve people’s wellbeing, and take measures to reduce inflation.

    “The President emphasized the need to focus more on constructive reforms aimed at increasing the population’s income,” Bektenov said.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s state budget revenue reached 17.3 trillion tenge.

