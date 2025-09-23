Kazakh PM calls for broader use of digital tools in agro-industry

Bektenov stressed that the transport network must be kept under strict control and that grain delivery from field to destination should be properly organized. He instructed that enough railcars be mobilized and emphasized that logistics must run without disruptions.

The prime minister also highlighted the need for a systematic approach to marketing domestic products, noting that the key priority is to produce competitive goods for both domestic and foreign markets. To this end, he underlined the importance of supporting local producers throughout the supply chain.

He stressed the importance of ensuring maximum accuracy and transparency in this work.

“In this regard, the use of digital solutions should be expanded for forecasting climate risks, calculating crop yields, and monitoring market prices. In addition, artificial intelligence should be applied to optimize harvesting, storage, and equipment management. Overall, digitalization should ensure accurate and timely accounting of food reserves,” he noted.

As reported earlier, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a Government meeting that 863,000 tons of subsidized diesel fuel are set to be provided to support farmers in 2025.