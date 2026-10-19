Kazakh PM Bektenov urges to review proposals to boost economic development

The meeting focused on current economic challenges, with international experts presenting recommendations on key issues affecting Kazakhstan’s economic development.

The participants exchanged views on developments in global markets and discussed ways to improve the effectiveness of measures designed to stimulate economic growth and ensure sustainable improvements in living standards.

Experts also presented proposals to strengthen the structure of Kazakhstan’s economy, diversify the non-resource sector and improve the country’s industrial policy. Discussions covered attracting more foreign investment and creating favorable conditions for private enterprise.

Particular attention was given to developing regional industrial specialization, expanding export potential, attracting strategic investors and increasing private-sector participation in the economy.

Following the meeting, Bektenov instructed the relevant government agencies and organizations to analyze the proposals presented.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s economy expanded 4.2% in the first nine months of 2026.