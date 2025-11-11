Kazakh PM Bektenov urges to modernize geological exploration amid technology push

Addressing a government meeting on Tuesday, Bektenov tasked the Industry and Construction Ministry with developing design and estimate documentation for a detailed 1/50000-scale geological map of the entire territory of Kazakhstan before the end of 2025.

In 2026, the Ministry together with the Finance Ministry is to begin implementing modern methods of designing geological maps, with active use of new technologies, including UAVs.

Data obtained will be integrated into the Unified Subsoil Use Platform, which encompasses 22 state services, by the mid-2026, thus increasing investors’ access to information.

Nearly 3.5 million pieces of primary geological information, which werepreviously stored on paper, magnetic tapes, and photographs, have been digitized to date, said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Bektenov instructed the Industry Ministry jointly with the Ministries of Finance and Digitalization, and the National Geological Service, to complete the digitalization of all historic data by the end of next year.

Premier Bektenov reiterated the Government’s continuous support to develop the geological sector, increase funding, and create conformable conditions for investment.

As reported earlier, Astana is to launch construction of a geological research lab in 2026.