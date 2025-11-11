Astana to launch construction of geological research lab in 2026

“To this end, a modern laboratory will be established in the capital within the geological cluster. It will be essential for carrying out mineral, geochemical, and analytical research,” Bektenov said during a Government's meeting.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Industry, together with the Ministry of Finance and the National Geological Service, to ensure the start of laboratory construction in 2026.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to launch a national digital repository for geological data.