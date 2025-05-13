Kazakh PM Bektenov urges timely completion of spring sowing
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov set a number of tasks at Tuesday government session, as the country gets spring sowing off the ground, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakh Prime Minister stated that the country prioritizes food security and agricultural exports, including by focusing on deep processing. He added that "timely and quality completion of spring sowing is key".
In this regard, Bektenov set a number of tasks to the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources and Irrigation, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Energy, Finance, Ecology and Natural Resources, Baiterek Holding as well as the regional authorities.
Earlier, Prime Minister Bektenov tasked the Agriculture Ministry to enhance locust control measures.