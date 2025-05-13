Kazakh PM Bektenov urges timely completion of spring sowing

The Kazakh Prime Minister stated that the country prioritizes food security and agricultural exports, including by focusing on deep processing. He added that "timely and quality completion of spring sowing is key".

In this regard, Bektenov set a number of tasks to the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources and Irrigation, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Energy, Finance, Ecology and Natural Resources, Baiterek Holding as well as the regional authorities.

Earlier, Prime Minister Bektenov tasked the Agriculture Ministry to enhance locust control measures.