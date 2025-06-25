Kazakh PM Bektenov sets tasks to promote environmental awareness among population

Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, Bektenov stated: “Respect for elders, careful attitude to cultural heritage and infrastructure facilities, traditional family values should become an integral part of a new upbringing paradigm”.

In this regard, the country holds different campaigns, mass outdoor health training, roundtables, flash mobs and other events, he said.

The Kazakh Prime Minister urged to create positive agendas for sustainability targeted for responsible behavior, healthy lifestyle, environmental awareness, spiritual development through success examples and socially significant initiatives.

Following the meeting, Bektenov set a number of instructions.

As reported previously, 573 national and international environmental campaigns have been held under the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) aegis since the beginning of the year.