Over 2 mln trees planted since January under Taza Qazaqstan campaign

He said nearly 189,000 tons of waste were collected, 735,000 hectares of land were cleaned up, and over 2 million trees were planted since the start of the year under the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

Some 2 million people, including 156,000 volunteers, took part in the clean-up events countrywide.

He stressed that state bodies and public organizations widely support Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) initiative.

The Minister said the Auyl Party launched the Taza 25 shakyrym (25 clean km) campaign involving youth, volunteers and activists. They clean 25 km of coastlines of popular water bodies in each region of Kazakhstan. As of today, 79 km of shorelines have been cleaned up, and 470,000 tons of waste have been moved out. It is planned to clean up 500 km of near-shore areas nationwide at large.

He highlighted the active participation of the country’s business community. They held 281 clean-up events and campaigns.

Over 3.6 million trees will be planted by the end of 2025, of which 3 million will be planted by ERG Group. Samruk Kazyna will also plant 137,000 trees and hold 180 workshops and master classes, while Kazakhmys Corporation will invest 5 million US dollars in Lake Balkhash preservation, including large-scale landscaping.