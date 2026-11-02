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    Kazakh PM Bektenov outlines military training failures following Caspian Sea tragedy

    13:07, 2 November 2026

    Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has outlined shortcomings identified in the organization of military exercises and measures being introduced to strengthen servicemen's safety following tragic incidents in Mangystau region, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    PM Bektenov outlines military training failures in Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry following Caspian Sea tragedy
    Photo credit: Kazakh Government

    In his response to a parliamentary inquiry, Bektenov said the incidents had exposed systemic problems in the planning and conduct of military exercises.

    According to the Prime Minister, a comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense identified shortcomings in monitoring military exercises, assessing potential risks and ensuring an effective response to changing circumstances.

    He noted that insufficient attention had been paid to hazardous factors, while proper oversight of safety requirements and timely decisions to suspend particularly dangerous stages of exercises had also been lacking.

    Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Armed Forces are already using unmanned aerial surveillance systems. Some units of the country's security agencies have also introduced personal devices designed to track servicemen's locations and monitor their physical condition.

    In addition, state security agencies cooperate with the Kazhydromet Republican State Enterprise, regularly receiving updates on changing weather conditions and storm warnings.

    Bektenov also announced that, on the President's instructions, a draft Military Reform Plan had been developed. The initiative aims to improve the military command and management system and standardize approaches to planning military exercises, with strict compliance with servicemen's safety requirements.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that at a meeting of Kazakhstan's Security Council, the Minister of Defense had presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a plan to modernize the country's Armed Forces. The President approved the military reform plan, while responsibility for coordinating its implementation was assigned to the Government and the Security Council.

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Defense Incidents Armed Forces Mangistau region Caspian Sea
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