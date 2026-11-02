Kazakh PM Bektenov outlines military training failures following Caspian Sea tragedy

In his response to a parliamentary inquiry, Bektenov said the incidents had exposed systemic problems in the planning and conduct of military exercises.

According to the Prime Minister, a comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense identified shortcomings in monitoring military exercises, assessing potential risks and ensuring an effective response to changing circumstances.

He noted that insufficient attention had been paid to hazardous factors, while proper oversight of safety requirements and timely decisions to suspend particularly dangerous stages of exercises had also been lacking.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Armed Forces are already using unmanned aerial surveillance systems. Some units of the country's security agencies have also introduced personal devices designed to track servicemen's locations and monitor their physical condition.

In addition, state security agencies cooperate with the Kazhydromet Republican State Enterprise, regularly receiving updates on changing weather conditions and storm warnings.

Bektenov also announced that, on the President's instructions, a draft Military Reform Plan had been developed. The initiative aims to improve the military command and management system and standardize approaches to planning military exercises, with strict compliance with servicemen's safety requirements.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that at a meeting of Kazakhstan's Security Council, the Minister of Defense had presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a plan to modernize the country's Armed Forces. The President approved the military reform plan, while responsibility for coordinating its implementation was assigned to the Government and the Security Council.