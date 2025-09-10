Kazakh PM Bektenov meets with Russian Deputy PM Chernyshenko

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation in digitalization, innovation, sports, tourism, and education.

The participants of the meeting emphasized that thanks to the trusting dialogue and regular contacts between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin, strong economic and cultural ties have been established. Bilateral relations are developing in a spirit of strategic partnership and an allied framework.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Photo credit: Government

From January to June 2025, mutual trade turnover reached $12 billion. Following directives from the heads of state, work is underway to increase mutual trade to $30 billion.

During his visit, Dmitry Chernyshenko is scheduled to tour several sites. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister will visit L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, as well as the Kazakh branches of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Kazinform earlier reported that President Tokayev will visit Russia and Uzbekistan.