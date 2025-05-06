Kazakh PM Bektenov holds meeting with Vietnam’s Party General Secretary Tô Lâm

The press service of the Kazakh government said in a statement that the meeting focused on the work to be done to implement the joint statement on establishment of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vietnam’s Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, transport and logistics, civil aviation, tourism, exchanging the best practices to implement digital services and AI integration were considered.

Under the high-level agreements aimed at bringing the bilateral trade to up to 2 billion US dollars, Kazakhstan’s commitment to boosting its exports of 35 items, including in petrochemical, metallurgical, chemical, machine building and food sectors, was noted.

Last year, both countries’ agricultural trade was up 3.5% on-year, with Kazakhstan boosting its agricultural exports by 15fold. The two countries also seek to exchange scientific experiences to adopt the latest agricultural technologies in an effort to raise agricultural output.

The meeting also placed the spotlight on cooperation under the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, reducing the delivery time of goods from Vietnam, which is set to take the two-way trade to a whole new level.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their commitment to spare no effort to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam had established a strategic partnership.