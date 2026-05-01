Kazakh PM Bektenov congratulates people of Kazakhstan on People’s Unity Day

Reiterating President Tokayev’s focus on unity and harmony as core pillars of state policy, Bektenov described the holiday as a vibrant symbol of peace, mutual respect, and the cohesion of Kazakhstan’s diverse ethnic groups. He noted that the day highlights the nation's shared heritage, cultural diversity, and traditions.

The Kazakhstani prime minister noted that harmony and stability in the Kazakhstani society are among the nation’s greatest strengths and form a solid foundation for sustainable development.

Our nation is confidently advancing into a new era, navigating challenges, and uniting toward common goals. The new Constitution, approved by popular vote, embodies our collective will and serves as a vital foundation for building a Just Kazakhstan. This fundamental law is the cornerstone of our stability and long-term prosperity, Bektenov said, while wishing health, domestic prosperity, and great success in all endeavors for all citizens.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends People’s Unity Day greetings to Kazakhstanis.