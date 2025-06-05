Kazakh PM Bektenov attends meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe

The meeting’s participants held narrow- and expanded-format talks with a focus on trade-economic cooperation, interaction in heavy and light industries as well as aviation communication, especially the Union’s air traffic.

Attending the meeting were Prime Minister Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan, Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Adylbek Kasymaliyev of Kyrgyzstan, Mikhail Mishustin of Russia, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan, Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan, Deputy Premier Mher Grigoryan of Armenia, Hojamyrat Geldimyradov of Turkmenistan, and CIS General Secretary Sergey Lebedev.

Photo credit: Kazakh government

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon hosted a meeting with the delegation heads of the CIS countries as well.

Speaking at the meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Bektenov noted: “Kazakhstan seeks to further develop the Organization as well as strengthen its potential”.

Bektenov said that the CIS nations’ combined GDP rose 4.5% last year and that Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the CIS countries expanded 1.2% to amount 37.3 billion US dollars.

To further boost cooperation, the Kazakh Premier announced a number of initiatives in promising economic areas such as e-commerce, transit-transport infrastructure, heavy machine-building and digital sector.

The meeting saw the signing of a number of documents, especially a cooperation agreement in heavy machinery manufacturing, strategies to promote cooperation in the light industry, adjust national air traffic systems, to cooperate in the public health field, and etc.

Photo credit: Kazakh government

The CIS Council of Heads of Government is set to convene next in Minsk, Belarus, this September.

As reported previously, 19 important documents had been signed at the 105th meeting of the CIS Economic Council.