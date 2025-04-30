19 important documents signed at 105th meeting of CIS Economic Council

The meeting began with a speech by a member of the CIS Economic Council, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov.

The session was opened and chaired by the Chairman of the CIS Economic Council, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Hokim Kholikzoda. Afterwards, the CIS Secretary General, Sergey Lebedev, briefed the participants on the meeting agenda.

A wide range of issues related to the economic cooperation among the CIS member states was discussed during the session.

The Comprehensive Action Plan for Attracting and Stimulating the Development of Mutual Investments within the CIS until 2030 was approved at the event. This document, developed at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is aimed at enhancing cooperation to improve the investment climate, increase the inflow of mutual foreign direct investment into the economies of CIS member states, and raise the efficiency of investment attraction.

At the meeting, the heads of delegations approved the draft Concept for the Harmonization of National Air Traffic Management Systems of the CIS Member States. The document will be submitted for consideration by the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

Following the meeting, 19 important documents were signed. A press conference then took place, featuring the Chairman of the CIS Economic Council, Hokim Kholikzoda, and the Secretary General of the CIS, Sergey Lebedev.

As written before, 50 Kazakhstani companies present their potential at 1st CIS Regions Forum.