Kazakh PM attends opening of Interior Ministry’s Administration Academy

The Prime Minister said the new educational facility opened under the development of the President’s policy aimed at strengthening public security, raising efficiency of public administration and strengthening personnel.

Kazakhstan took measures to counter current challenges, in particular, the Counterdrug Committee, specialized units for combating cyberthreats and domestic violence were set up in Kazakhstan.

He said the goal is to introduce a new model for ensuring law and order through enhancing human resources. Institutional reforms will give an impetus to the development of a service model of law enforcement agencies. He also prioritized the President’s course for the security of nationals and ensuring the principle of Law and Order.

As stated there, the reboot of law enforcement agencies launched by the Head of State will help form a pool of managers with strategic thinking skills.

The Prime Minister also surveyed the educational establishment and modern technologies used by law enforcement agencies, in particular, a digital laboratory, digital solutions, AI-based road safety analytics, a platform for remote control of patrol cars with built-in radars, robotic technology, smart glasses, etc.

Over 100 will study at the Academy and 30 will pursue a Master’s Degree and PhD.

Senior officials of the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office, National Security Committee, Supreme Court Council, ministries, akimats, deputies of the Parliament, representatives of the international organizations, scientific and expert community took part in the opening ceremony.