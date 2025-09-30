Kazakh PM attends meetings of CIS Heads of Government Council

The meetings were attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Idayat oglu Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of Staff of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan – Chairman of the CIS Council of Heads of Government Kokhir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Khojamyrat Geldymyradov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan (via videoconference), as well as CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev.

Photo credit: gov.kz

In the narrow-format meeting, the heads of delegations exchanged views on current issues of economic cooperation and collaboration in the scientific and technological spheres.

In his address, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized that the CIS remains a reliable platform for cooperation and mutually beneficial decisions. The total GDP of the Commonwealth grows by an average of 4.5% annually. Over the past five years, internal trade has increased by 40%. Last year, Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover with CIS countries amounted to 37.3 billion US dollars, including a 9.4% increase in trade in services, reaching 4.3 billion US dollars.

Photo credit: gov.kz

He stressed the importance of further strengthening economic cooperation to ensure sustainable growth and enhance competitiveness. A comprehensive effort by member states to improve exchange-trading mechanisms will provide additional impetus for stimulating business activity.

Special attention was given to cooperation in advancing digital transformation and introducing artificial intelligence to support dynamic economic growth.

“In his Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev identified the transformation of Kazakhstan into a fully digital state as a strategic priority for the next three years. We are actively developing the digital agenda, which already covers all areas of public administration. This allows us to address various social issues and many aspects of citizens’ daily lives. We pay particular attention to the export of domestic digital solutions. Kazakhstan actively shares its accumulated experience with foreign partners and is ready to develop cooperation in this direction with our CIS colleagues,” Olzhas Bektenov noted.

The discussions also focused on modernization of transit and transport potenial, support for SMEs, rational use of forest resources and the development of wood processing. Taking into account the growing global demand for eco-friendly materials, the importance of moving from raw material exports to the production of high value-added goods was underlined.

In the extended-format meeting, the CIS Council of Heads of Government discussed cooperation in scientific and technological development, digitalization of key multimodal transport corridors, energy, forestry and wood industry, agriculture, healthcare, ecology, veterinary services, and other areas.

Following the meetings, a number of international documents were signed, including:

The Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development of the CIS for 2026–2035;

The Strategy for Cooperation of CIS Member States in Developing the Information Society and Digital Economy until 2035;

The Strategy on Digitalization of Key Multimodal Transport Corridors of CIS Member States;

The Agreement on Cooperation among CIS Member States in Preventing the Spread of Locust Pests;

The Concept of Pricing in Construction Activities of CIS Member States, among others.

The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held in the first half of 2026 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

As reported earlier, Dushanbe prepares to host CIS Heads of State Summit.