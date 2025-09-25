Dushanbe prepares to host CIS Heads of State Summit

During a briefing at Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sharaf Rahimi, Head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Department, shared information on the main outcomes of the country's 2025 CIS Chairmanship, as well as on the preparations for the upcoming CIS Heads of State Summit.

The speaker noted that the agenda includes key issues related to strengthening political cooperation, ensuring regional security, developing economic collaboration, and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: Madibek Janibekov / Kazinform

"The upcoming summit is expected to adopt several crucial decisions and statements, including those on the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations, the 40th Anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, and on countering transnational crime, terrorism, and extremism. Additionally, documents on migration and labor activity within the CIS are in the final stage of approval," said Sharaf Rahimi.

He added that the Summit will provide a new impetus to the development of the CIS and strengthen the unity of the member states. As part of the Summit, the 'Central Asia — Russia' Meeting of Heads of State will also take place in Dushanbe.

