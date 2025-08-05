Kazakh PM assigns to provide equal access to medical help throughout country

He said the country’s maternal and infant mortality decreased by more than sixfold over the recent years. The Head of State assigned to further build modern perinatal centers.

The PM stressed the need to complete preparations of necessary documents and begin construction of such centers in Shymkent and Karaganda cities.

Olzhas Bektenov said it is crucial to develop a countrywide Analar saulygy (Maternal health) program aimed at preparing women for pregnancy, timely diagnosis and health improvement and to provide equal access to quality medical assistance throughout Kazakhstan. It is essential to coordinate the activities of state bodies at the central and regional levels.

To this end, he assigned the Healthcare Ministry and akimats to take measures to staff the existing and new healthcare facilities with health professionals. This indicator should be outlined in the new 2030 healthcare development concept.

The akimats are tasked to take measures to improve infrastructure and upgrade obstetrics and childhood facilities. The Healthcare Ministry, national scientific centers are charged to regularly transfer new technologies to regional healthcare facilities to improve diagnostics and treatment quality.

Notably, Kazakhstan reports a decline in maternal and infant mortality.