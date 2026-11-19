Kazakh player reaches WTA 125 semifinals in Chile
17:45, 19 November 2026
Kazakh tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva has advanced to the doubles semifinals of the WTA 125 LP Open in Colina, Chile, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
Competing alongside Slovenia's Veronika Erjavec, Zhibek Kulambayeva defeated Türkiye's İpek Öz and Greece's Despina Papamichail in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.
Earlier, the Kazakh-Slovenian duo claimed the doubles title at a tournament in Colombia.