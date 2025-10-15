Kazakh passport ranks 67th in Henley Passport Index

Kazakhstan secured the 67th spot, outperforming its neighbors – Kyrgyzstan is 81st and Uzbekistan is 82nd.

Singapore remains at the top of the index, with its citizens able to travel to 193 destinations without a visa. South Korea holds second place with visa-free access to 190 countries, and Japan is third with access to 189 countries.

For the first time in the 20-year-history of the Henley Passport Index, the U.S. passport has dropped out of the Top 10, ranking 12th and sharing this position with Malaysia. Russian passport also saw a decline, falling from the 46th to the 50th line, and now standing after Venezuela and Moldova.

Earliet it was reported that Kazakhstan developed a new passport design.