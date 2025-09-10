Kazakh Parliament to fast-track legislation on digitalization and land

"In my view, the Head of State's special attention and high appreciation for our work inspires us to accelerate the pace of our legislative activity," he told a plenary session of the Majilis today. "All of you have read the Address in detail and are sharing your impressions and conclusions in the media and on social networks. I'm confident that within it, each of you has found personally relevant landmarks and determined your own focus areas of work."

He added that the President proposed important initiatives, outlined the framework for the work ahead, and set specific deadlines.

"Our next task is to work closely with the Government and civil society to promptly provide a legal framework for all of the Address's initiatives," the Speaker emphasized.

He noted that the idea of universal digitalization and the use of artificial intelligence in all areas became central to the Address. The President has set a strategic goal to transform Kazakhstan into a digital state within three years, which necessitates the development of specific legislative mechanisms. The Digital Code and the Law on Artificial Intelligence will play a key role, and relevant work is already underway.

"We must pass these laws by the end of the year. The specialized committee is tasked with systematically organizing this work," Koshanov said. "Secondly, amid rapidly changing technologies and a new economy, the Head of State has set the goal of updating the banking legislation. Today, we are beginning discussions on the draft law 'On Banks and Banking Activities.' The current law is thirty years old and requires updating."

The new law should make the financial sector more flexible and open to innovation. In addition to supporting fintech companies, it must also protect the interests of ordinary citizens. The working group is to consider the views of all stakeholders and conduct a comprehensive discussion, with the goal of also passing this law by year's end.

Besides, Koshanov stressed that in an era of rapid digital development, it is necessary to give special attention to cybersecurity. This issue has been raised by MPs before, and it is now time to draft new legislative proposals.

"Significant efforts are being made to regulate land issues as part of the 'Jer Amanaty' Commission, in which our parliamentarians are actively involved. Already, 13.5 million hectares of agricultural land have been returned to state ownership. As the President noted, these lands should not be left idle; they should be put into permanent use to benefit the people," the Speaker said. "MPs, along with the Government, are tasked with developing legislative amendments for a mechanism to allocate agricultural land through electronic auctions. This will regulate the process and ensure transparency. MPs will also participate in monitoring the land allocation process."

Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address on September 8, 2025.