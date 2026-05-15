Kazakh Parliament approves draft constitutional law on Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

The document was presented at a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh parliament by Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev. According to him, the draft constitutional law was developed in compliance with the provisions of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, adopted on March 15, 2026.

Under the draft law, the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council) will receive the status of the highest constitutional consultative body.

The Session will become the supreme body of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, while a permanent collegial body, the Toralka (Presidium), will operate between sessions. Sessions will be convened at least once a year. Permanent and temporary committees, commissions, and working groups are planned to be created for specific areas. A separate Secretariat, to be established as a state body, will provide organizational support.

Powers of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

The powers of this advisory body will include developing proposals on domestic policy, participating in the legislative process through the right of legislative initiative, organizing public discussions, and initiating proposals to hold a referendum. Another function of the new institution will be organizing the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

Who will join the Khalyk Kenesi?

The draft law also defines the procedure for forming the composition of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi. It will include representatives of ethnocultural associations, public organizations, the non-governmental sector, maslikhats, and public councils.

The body is proposed to be formed based on the principle of equal representation - 42 members from each group. The term of office for members will be four years.

The Chairperson of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi is proposed to be elected during the Session for a four-year term upon the proposal of the President and/or at the initiative of at least one-third of the total number of members of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi. At the same time, to ensure the stable functioning of this institution, it is proposed to introduce a provision stipulating that the same person may not be elected Chairperson of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi more than twice, said Sarsembayev.

The minister noted that the new body should become a mechanism for nationwide dialogue between society and the state and one of the tools of the Listening State concept.

With the adoption of the new law, it is proposed to repeal the law on the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament would hold a joint session on May 15.