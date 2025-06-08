Kazakh junior team wins 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Gymnastics Championships

The junior team of Kazakhstan has grabbed two gold and one silver medals at the event.

Roman Khegay climbed to the top of the podium with 13.800 points in the men’s pommel horse exercise claiming gold medal. Nurtan Idrisov took silver with a 12.866-point performance.

Idrissov also showed the best result in parallel bars - 13.933 points and took gold.

The junior team stand third after the all-around event.