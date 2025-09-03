The performance of the Central Military Band and the Central Ensemble of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakh Armed Forces left a vivid impression on the Russian audience.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

The Guard of Honor Unit of the Kazakh Defense Ministry made a solemn procession at the event .

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Soviet Union Hero Aliya Moldagulova, young Kazakh singer Zhasmina Tuzelova performed the song Aliya.

The performance in Moscow became one of the key events for the Central Military Band, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

Along with traditional musical instruments, the audience enjoyed sounds of shankobyz and sazsyrnai.

“It was important for us to convey patriotic spirit, historical memory and highlight national identity. The program included compositions by war veteran and composer Nurgissal Tlendiyev, such as Tugan El, Sarzhailau, and Oz Elim, which became a symbol of the Kazakh people’s spirit,” said chief military conductor, lieutenant colonel Almas Ibragimov.

It should be reminded that the Spassk Tower 2025 festival brought together 25 teams from Russia, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Earlier it was reported that the Central Military Band of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan performed in Moscow on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.