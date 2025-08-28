Central Military Band of Kazakh Armed Forces performs in Moscow

The orchestra performed on Chistoprudny Boulevard, in front of Abai Monument.

A medley of songs from the repertoire of legendary Dos-Mukasan band, “Kudasha diksi”, a medley of Kazakh songы, “Kazakh Souvenir”, “Kozimnin Karasy”, “Egemen Kazakhstan” were performed.

Photo credit: Bekbau Taimanov / Kazinform

The orchestra consists of 45 members, including 40 military musicians, one military conductor and the banner group of the Guard of Honor with the national flag of Kazakhstan.

It should be recalled that the Central Military Band of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan marks its 30th anniversary this year.

In Moscow, the orchestra is participating in the Spasskaya Tower XVII International Military Music Festival, which brought together 25 military bands from Russia, Asia, Africa and Europe.

