Three tenors: Concert by José Carreras held in Astana

Carreras is a world-known opera singer from Spain. He began performing at the age of eight and started his professional career in 1970 at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona.

The singer performed a program titled Three Tenors, featuring famous opera pieces. He was joined on stage by a symphony orchestra conducted by renowned Spanish conductor David Giménez. The program paid tribute to the legendary trio of Carreras, Plácido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Astana welcomed the maestro with long standing ovations. The concert left a strong impression on the capital’s audience.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Earlier, Carreras shared the stage with a Kazakh superstar Dimash Qudaibergen, as well as Plácido Domingo, and cellist Stjepan Hauser at the final of the 10th Virtuosos competition, where they performed Frank Sinatra’s My Way.