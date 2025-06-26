EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Three tenors: Concert by José Carreras held in Astana

    12:11, 26 June 2025

    A concert by legendary Spanish tenor José Carreras took place in Astana as part of his farewell world tour, Kazinfrom News Agency correspondent reports from the event.

    José Carreras
    Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

    Carreras is a world-known opera singer from Spain. He began performing at the age of eight and started his professional career in 1970 at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona.

    The singer performed a program titled Three Tenors, featuring famous opera pieces. He was joined on stage by a symphony orchestra conducted by renowned Spanish conductor David Giménez. The program paid tribute to the legendary trio of Carreras, Plácido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti.

    José Carreras
    Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

    Astana welcomed the maestro with long standing ovations. The concert left a strong impression on the capital’s audience.

    José Carreras
    Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

    Earlier, Carreras shared the stage with a Kazakh superstar Dimash Qudaibergen, as well as Plácido Domingo, and cellist Stjepan Hauser at the final of the 10th Virtuosos competition, where they performed Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

     

    Entertainment Culture Astana Events
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All