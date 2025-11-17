Kazakh Oncology Center launches production of radiopharmaceuticals

Indira Tleulessova, the head of the Radiation Technologies Center, said it enables a full cycle of PET diagnostics and therapy within one complex. A team of own specialists, including physicists in medicine, radiochemists, radiopharmacists and engineers has been trained for the latest technologies at the center. It will also let introduce the advanced treatment protocols and maintain international standards of cancer treatment.

Production of radiopharmaceuticals will ensure self-sufficiency for the center and partially cover the needs of other regions.

Patients from across Kazakhstan can now undergo PET-CT and PET-MRI scans with specialized compounds locally, without seeking treatment assistance abroad.

Indira Tleulessova said, the center plans to produce 13 radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic purposes to fully cover the Kazakh capital’s needs and partially those of other regions. She stressed now Kazakhstanis will not need to travel abroad for technologies available at the center. She reminded the President tasked to establish such a center in Astana to adopt all unique approaches.

As reported earlier by Qazinform News Agency, Kazakh scientists move to next stage of cancer drug trials.