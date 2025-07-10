Kazakh Omarkhanov storms into Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals
14:30, 10 July 2025
Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, sailed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
They beat Jacopo Vasamì of Italy and Timofei Derepasko of Russia 6:3,6:2 in the second-round match.
Next, they are expected to play vs Kriish Tyagi and Connor Doig.
The match is scheduled for July 10.
As earlier reported, World No.11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is out of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.