Kazakh Omarkhanov storms into Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals

They beat Jacopo Vasamì of Italy and Timofei Derepasko of Russia 6:3,6:2 in the second-round match.

Next, they are expected to play vs Kriish Tyagi and Connor Doig.

The match is scheduled for July 10.

As earlier reported, World No.11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is out of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.