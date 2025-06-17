Kazakh, Omani FMs discuss cooperation over phone

The parties noted the steady development of bilateral relations in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, and investment spheres. They emphasized the importance of developing transit routes, taking into account the strategic potential of Kazakhstan and Oman as regional logistics hubs.

In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on current regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

Minister Nurtleu, expressing concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region, outlined Kazakhstan’s position and stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in accordance with the principles of international law.

In conclusion, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Oman reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation, as well as to continued engagement within international and regional organizations, including the UN, OIC, and others.

As reported previously, a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu is set to participate in the 51st session of the Сouncil of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Türkiye.