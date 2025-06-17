EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh, Omani FMs discuss cooperation over phone

    19:20, 17 June 2025

    Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakh, Omani FMs discuss cooperation over phone
    Photo credit: MFA RK

    The parties noted the steady development of bilateral relations in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, and investment spheres. They emphasized the importance of developing transit routes, taking into account the strategic potential of Kazakhstan and Oman as regional logistics hubs.

    In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on current regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

    Minister Nurtleu, expressing concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region, outlined Kazakhstan’s position and stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in accordance with the principles of international law.

    In conclusion, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Oman reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation, as well as to continued engagement within international and regional organizations, including the UN, OIC, and others.

    As reported previously, a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu is set to participate in the 51st session of the Сouncil of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Türkiye. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Oman Kazakhstan and Oman Middle East
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All