Kazakh FM Nurtleu to attend 51st session of OIC Foreign Ministers Council

"Slated for June 21-22, the event themed as “The OIC in a Transforming World,” will focus on the key issues related to the current political situation in the Islamic world, the ways of strengthening interstate interaction, development of trade-economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between the OIC member states," Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing today.

Other important issues on the agenda will be international security, promotion of initiatives in the sphere of disarmament, fighting Islamophobia and defamation of religion, as well as state of Muslim minorities in various regions of the world.

The participants will also discuss the measures of further institutional reform and improving efficiency of the OIC's activity in present-day conditions Smadyarov added.

Earlier it was reported that on June 17, Astana will host the II Central Asia - China Summit.