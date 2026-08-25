Kazakh oil transit via Druzhba to remain suspended for next three months

“At present, the three-month plans we receive from Transneft show zero volumes. This means that the resumption of transit via the Druzhba pipeline is not planned for the next three months,” the minister said.

Earlier, on April 22, Akkenzhenov confirmed that the transit of Kazakh oil through the Druzhba pipeline system via Russia had been halted.

Oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline was halted on May 1 following restrictions in Russia, resulting in the suspension of supplies to the PCK refinery in Schwedt, Germany.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's oil production is expected to decline by around 400,000-450,000 tons during planned maintenance at the Karachaganak field.