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    Karachaganak maintenance to cut Kazakhstan's oil output by up to 450,000 tons

    12:56, 25 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's oil production is expected to fall by around 400,000-450,000 tons as a result of planned maintenance at the Karachaganak field, Qazinform News Agency quotes Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov as saying.

    Karachaganak maintenance to cut Kazakhstan's oil output by up to 450,000 tons
    Photo credit: KazMunayGas

    According to him, maintenance work is scheduled to begin in mid-September.

    “Maintenance at the Karachaganak field is scheduled for the fall, with work expected to begin around mid-September. The resulting production loss is estimated at approximately 400,000-450,000 tons,” Akkenzhenov said at a Government's briefing.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had been forced to reduce production at Karachaganak in June following a drone attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, with daily output falling from 34,000 to 25,000 tons.

    Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Energy Ministry of Energy Government of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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