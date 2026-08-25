Karachaganak maintenance to cut Kazakhstan's oil output by up to 450,000 tons

According to him, maintenance work is scheduled to begin in mid-September.

“Maintenance at the Karachaganak field is scheduled for the fall, with work expected to begin around mid-September. The resulting production loss is estimated at approximately 400,000-450,000 tons,” Akkenzhenov said at a Government's briefing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had been forced to reduce production at Karachaganak in June following a drone attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, with daily output falling from 34,000 to 25,000 tons.