Kazakh nationals in Qatar urged not to succumb to panic - Embassy

“Dear citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Qatar! As of now, the situation in Qatar is safe for citizens and visitors. We urge you not to succumb to panic, stay in a safe place and observe general safety rules. As for the Kazakhstani tourists forced to stay in Qatar, we inform you that currently the airspace of Qatar is completely closed. As soon as air traffic is restored, Kazakhstani tour operators will be notified about new dates of flights. The relevant work is underway," the diplomatic mission said.

It was noted that the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and if necessary, jointly with the relevant authorities of both countries, will take additional measures to ensure Kazakh citizens’ safety.

“We urge you to stay in a safe place until the situation stabilizes," the Embassy says.

The Embassy’s hotline:

+974 4411 0527

+974 4412 8015

+974 5064 9955

Earlier, it was reported that Iran attacked the US air base in Qatar.