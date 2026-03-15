Kazakh nationals in 14 countries complete voting in Constitutional Referendum

Voting at the polling stations overseas began at 03:00 AM Astana time.

"Due to time zone differences, all polling stations abroad opened by 7:00 PM, and 14 of them have already closed. At the moment, 9,050 people have voted," he informed.

By midnight Astana time, 64 polling stations abroad will conclude their operations.

"The polling station in San Francisco, U.S., will be the last to complete the overseas voting process on March 16 at 08:00 AM Astana time," the Deputy Minister noted.

For citizens staying abroad, there are 71 polling stations at Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions in 54 countries.

Altogether, 10,388 polling stations opened on the day of the referendum.

Qazinform reported that as of 6:00 PM Astana time, 70.98% of Kazakhstanis have voted in the Constitutional Referendum.