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    Kazakh national shot dead in Türkiye: Investigation underway

    22:35, 6 April 2026

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed the death of a Kazakhstani citizen in Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh national shot dead in Türkiye: Investigation underway
    Photo source: Haberler

    According to Turkish news portal Haberler, the Kazakh national was shot in Istanbul, where he worked as a courier for a private logistics company. The Ministry stated that the incident happened on March 31 in the Fatih District.

    An investigation is underway by Turkish law enforcement. The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul is providing all required assistance to the victim's family, and the Ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

    As Qazinform previously reported, an air ambulance transported two critically ill patients from Türkiye to Kazakhstan.

    Türkiye Kazakhstan Incidents Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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