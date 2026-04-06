Kazakh national shot dead in Türkiye: Investigation underway

According to Turkish news portal Haberler, the Kazakh national was shot in Istanbul, where he worked as a courier for a private logistics company. The Ministry stated that the incident happened on March 31 in the Fatih District.

An investigation is underway by Turkish law enforcement. The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul is providing all required assistance to the victim's family, and the Ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

As Qazinform previously reported, an air ambulance transported two critically ill patients from Türkiye to Kazakhstan.