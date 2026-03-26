Air ambulance transports two critically ill patients from Türkiye to Kazakhstan

The patients were transported by the medical aviation unit of the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine (NCCEM).

Among the patients:

a man born in 1966, with respiratory failure and acute pulmonary edema, transported from Alanya;

a child born in 2019, diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, from Istanbul.

"Thanks to the outstanding professionalism of the doctors from the NCCEM's mobile medical aviation team, Dauren Baimyshev and Ismagulova Raikhan, as well as paramedics Assylbek Toktybayev and Yerulan Kundakbayev, and the aircraft crew, the transportation was successful,” the Ministry of Health stated.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan extended the Healthcare Development Concept to 2029