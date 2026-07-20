Kazakh National Guard officer wins Asian jiu-jitsu title

The National Guard said her victory was a source of pride not only for the personnel of Military Unit 6654 but for the country's entire law enforcement forces.

"This result once again demonstrates that National Guard personnel achieve outstanding results not only in their service duties but also in sport," the National Guard said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won the team title at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship 2026 for the first time in history.