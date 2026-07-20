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    Kazakh National Guard officer wins Asian jiu-jitsu title

    14:19, 20 July 2026

    Captain Kymbat Akhmetova, a servicemember of Military Unit 6654 of Kazakhstan's National Guard, won the gold medal at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships held in Almaty on July 16-19, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh National Guard officer wins Asian jiu-jitsu title
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan's National Guard

    The National Guard said her victory was a source of pride not only for the personnel of Military Unit 6654 but for the country's entire law enforcement forces.

    "This result once again demonstrates that National Guard personnel achieve outstanding results not only in their service duties but also in sport," the National Guard said.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won the team title at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship 2026 for the first time in history.

    Sport Kazakhstan Armed Forces Almaty
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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